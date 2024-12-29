Fantasy Hockey
Lars Eller News: Activated from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Eller (illness) was removed from injured reserve Sunday, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Washington assigned Hendrix Lapierre to AHL Hershey in a corresponding move. Eller will likely return to a bottom-six role against Detroit on Sunday after missing the last four games. He has six goals, 13 points, 47 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and 27 hits across 33 appearances between Washington and Pittsburgh this season.

