DFS NHL Breakdown: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Jan. 8

This article is part of our DFS NHL Breakdown series.

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Don't forget to know who's between the pipes and check out the NHL Starting Goalie Grid.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

NHL Pick'Em Today

Lars Eller Over 0.5 Hits vs. Vancouver - 7:30 p.m. ET

On the year, Eller has logged at least one hit in 21 of his 38 games for the Penguins and Capitals. Since returning from a four-game injury absence, the veteran center has dished out a hit in four of five contests, including Monday's matchup in which he delivered a pair of hits. All that to say, betting Eller to add some physicality to this contest seems like a strong play.

Pierre-Luc Dubois Over 0.5 Points vs. Vancouver - 7:30 p.m. ET

While you may not want to bet on Dubois scoring a goal -- he's currently mired in a nine-game drought dating back to Dec. 17 versus the Blackhawks -- he has managed to pick up a point in nine of his last 10 outings. While we will play it safe in this article by taking him to just get a point, the team play of over 0.5 assists offers a ton of intrigue heading into this matchup -- so if you want to juice your X number, consider the demon play.

Devon Toews Over 2.5 Shots at Chicago - 7:30 p.m. ET

I usually hesitate to recommend demons or goblins in this article, but since we've already touched on one, we might as well keep this one rolling. Looking at his last four games, it's been boom or bust for Toews, as he recorded four shots on goal in three of those outings but posted a goose egg in the other one. Still, the Hawks are allowing 30.2 shots per game this year, fifth-most in the league, so it's certainly a strong play to take the demon -- though if you want to play it safe, target the 1.5-shot goblin.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. AJ Scholz plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: bcswimmer10.