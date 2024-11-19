Lars Eller News: First point since trade

Eller logged an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 6-2 win over Utah.

The helper on a Brandon Duhaime tally in the third period was Eller's first point in three games since the Capitals reacquired him in a trade with the Penguins. Eller is at eight points, 31 shots on net, 19 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 20 appearances this season. The 35-year-old should be a fixture on the Capitals' third line, though he's yet to see any power-play time since the trade, which could limit his offense.