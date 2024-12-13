Fantasy Hockey
Lian Bichsel News: Scores in NHL debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 9:20am

Bichsel scored his first career goal while adding a team-high five hits, two shots on net, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

In his NHL debut, the 20-year-old defenseman spoiled a shutout bid for Justus Annunen with a quick shot from the top of the faceoff circle midway through the third period. Bichsel, the 18th overall pick in the 2022 Draft, isn't going to see prime ice time on a blue line that already has Miro Heiskanen, Thomas Harley and Esa Lindell entrenched in key roles, but he appears ready to handle a regular shift while Matt Dumba (upper body) is sidelined.

