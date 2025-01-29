Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Linus Karlsson headshot

Linus Karlsson News: Earns first career goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Karlsson scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Karlsson's tally at 1:28 of the second period was his first NHL goal and point, and it was also the Canucks' game-winner. It took 10 appearances across the last two seasons for the 25-year-old forward to get on the scoresheet. He's added five shots on net, four hits and a plus-1 rating over six outings in 2024-25. Karlsson was listed on the second line Wednesday but saw ice time in line with a bottom-six forward, so he's unlikely to be much of a factor in fantasy.

Linus Karlsson
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now