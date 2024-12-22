Linus Ullmark Injury: Exits with upper-body injury

Ullmark exited Sunday's road game against Edmonton after the first period due to an upper-body injury.

Ullmark turned aside six of seven shots in the first period, and it was surprising to see Leevi Merilainen take the net to begin the second period, especially considering Ullmark entered Sunday's game on a seven-game winning streak. Ullmark's dealing with an upper-body injury that will force him to miss the remainder of the game. It's unclear whether he'll recover in time to face Winnipeg on Saturday.