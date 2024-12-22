Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark Injury: Exits with upper-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 7:22pm

Ullmark exited Sunday's road game against Edmonton after the first period due to an upper-body injury.

Ullmark turned aside six of seven shots in the first period, and it was surprising to see Leevi Merilainen take the net to begin the second period, especially considering Ullmark entered Sunday's game on a seven-game winning streak. Ullmark's dealing with an upper-body injury that will force him to miss the remainder of the game. It's unclear whether he'll recover in time to face Winnipeg on Saturday.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now