Linus Ullmark Injury: Poised to return soon

Ullmark (back) might be an option against either the Capitals or Wild on Thursday or Saturday, respectively, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Ullmark was riding a seven-game winning streak prior to suffering his back injury, which has kept the netminder on the shelf since Dec. 22 versus Edmonton. Once the 31-year-old backstop is given the all-clear, he figures to replace Leevi Merilainen as the No. 1 option in Ottawa, though he could be forced into more of a split share to start.