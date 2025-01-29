Fantasy Hockey
Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark Injury: Poised to return soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Ullmark (back) might be an option against either the Capitals or Wild on Thursday or Saturday, respectively, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Ullmark was riding a seven-game winning streak prior to suffering his back injury, which has kept the netminder on the shelf since Dec. 22 versus Edmonton. Once the 31-year-old backstop is given the all-clear, he figures to replace Leevi Merilainen as the No. 1 option in Ottawa, though he could be forced into more of a split share to start.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
