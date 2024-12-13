Linus Ullmark News: Shuts out Hurricanes

Ullmark posted a 32-save shutout in Friday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Ullmark is locked in right now, with four straight wins and just three total goals allowed in that span. This was his second shutout of the year and the 10th of his career. Ullmark improved to 9-7-2 with a 2.55 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 19 outings. Ullmark will likely get some well-earned rest Saturday against the Penguins -- expect Anton Forsberg to start the game. After that, the Senators begin a nine-game road trip in Seattle on Tuesday. They have three back-to-backs during their travels, so expect Ullmark to start roughly two out of every three games during the trip.