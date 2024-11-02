Logan Couture Injury: Still no timeline to return

Couture (groin) has not resumed skating and remains without a timeline to return, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reported Friday.

Couture hasn't skated since his last game, which was Jan. 31 of last season. The 35-year-old remains in contact with head coach Ryan Warsofsky and communicates frequently about what the team needs, but it doesn't look like the captain is particularly close to a return. Couture still has two years left on his contract at an $8 million cap hit, but the Sharks are not up against the ceiling and have elected to keep him on regular injured reserve this season. Couture should be considered out indefinitely until he begins skating, and he'll likely require a long build-up period once he can get back on the ice.