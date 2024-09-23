Fantasy Hockey Breakout Players

After racking up 32 goals and 65 points in 82 games during the regular season in 2023-24, one could argue that Johnston has already broken out. He added 10 goals and six assists in 19 playoff outings to push that theory further. However, there is reason to believe that Johnston could improve further in 2024-25. His torrid scoring pace in the second half of 2023-24 earned him 22 goals and 42 points in his final 42 outings. Following Joe Pavelski's retirement, Johnston could shift to the right-wing spot alongside Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz on the first line. The 21-year-old Johnston will likely also see an increase in power-play time after averaging just 1:46 of ice time last season. He should surpass 70 points and could be a point-per-game performer if the consistency he displayed down the stretch and during the playoffs carries over into the 2024-25 campaign.

Drafting players on the verge of breakout performances is a great way to supplement a fantasy roster. It is usually a gamble, given the hit-or-miss nature of choosing individuals who haven't quite reached their peak yet. Still, the ability to identify players who can get to another level in their production is tremendously helpful. The focus here will be on uncovering the potential of some bright young stars beyond their sophomore years who are capable of reaching new heights offensively in the 2024-25 season.

Wyatt Johnston, C/RW, Dallas Stars

After racking up 32 goals and 65 points in 82 games during the regular season in 2023-24, one could argue that Johnston has already broken out. He added 10 goals and six assists in 19 playoff outings to push that theory further. However, there is reason to believe that Johnston could improve further in 2024-25. His torrid scoring pace in the second half of 2023-24 earned him 22 goals and 42 points in his final 42 outings. Following Joe Pavelski's retirement, Johnston could shift to the right-wing spot alongside Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz on the first line. The 21-year-old Johnston will likely also see an increase in power-play time after averaging just 1:46 of ice time last season. He should surpass 70 points and could be a point-per-game performer if the consistency he displayed down the stretch and during the playoffs carries over into the 2024-25 campaign.

Juraj Slafkovsky, LW, Montreal Canadiens

Slafkovsky went from generating just four goals and 10 points in 39 NHL outings during the 2022-23 season to supplying 20 tallies and 30 assists over 82 contests last campaign. Following a sluggish start to the year, he compiled 18 goals and 43 points in 53 appearances. He also concluded the season with 152 shots on target, 152 hits and 71 blocked shots. Slafkovsky is primed to take another step forward in 2024-25 after seizing control of a top-line role with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. The 20-year-old Slafkovsky will also be on the first power-play combination. He should be eager to prove himself after signing an eight-year, $60.8 million contract extension in July. Fantasy managers should benefit from his category coverage as he pushes past the 60-point plateau.

Quinton Byfield, RW, Los Angeles Kings

Byfield potted 20 goals and registered 50 points in 80 games last season after producing just eight markers and 33 points across his previous 99 contests with the Kings. After struggling to find his footing at the NHL level, Byfield was much more confident in 2023-24. He fit in nicely with Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe on the top trio but could center this campaign's second unit with dynamic winger Kevin Fiala as a linemate. The Kings intend to give Byfield a look in the middle after trading Pierre-Luc Dubois to Washington in the offseason. The change adds some risk to selecting the 22-year-old Byfield in fantasy drafts, but he could be back on the wing with Kopitar at some point, and they will likely be on the first power-play unit together. In any event, Byfield should continue his upward trajectory in the 2024-25 campaign while adding to his hit and shot totals.

John-Jason Peterka - RW - Buffalo Sabres

Peterka produced 28 goals, 50 points and 226 shots in 82 games last season. He improved dramatically from a 12-goal, 32-point finish across 77 contests in 2022-23, and he should progress further in 2024-25. Peterka experienced fluctuations in ice time during the 2023-24 season, playing with various linemates before averaging 20:26 of action in Buffalo's final 13 outings. He is expected to return to the first line and top power-play unit after developing chemistry alongside Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch down the stretch. The 22-year-old Peterka is a high-volume shooter with a 60-plus point upside this campaign.

Dylan Guenther, RW, Utah Hockey Club

Guenther has showcased plenty of offensive upside despite being limited to 78 NHL appearances over the past two seasons. He chipped in six goals and 15 points over 33 outings while averaging a mere 13:07 of ice time before being loaned to Seattle of the WHL to wrap up his junior career. His ice time increased to 16:17 per match last campaign, and Guenther upped his totals to 18 goals and 35 points across 45 games. He also boosted his shots per game from 1.61 to 2.69. After spending some time in the AHL last season, Guenther will be placed in situations to succeed at the NHL level in 2024-25. He should be a fixture in Utah's top-six forward group and will likely be on the first power-play unit. His exceptional shot and nose for the net could make him a 30-goal scorer and a 60-point contributor.

William Eklund, LW, San Jose Sharks

Eklund played 80 games last season after making 17 NHL appearances in the previous two campaigns. In a dismal season for the last-place Sharks, he stood out by recording 16 goals, 45 points, 128 shots and 72 blocks while averaging 18:40 of ice time. San Jose will be an intriguing team to monitor after adding Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith and Tyler Toffoli to the forward group. The possibility of getting Logan Couture back from a groin injury would provide a boost as well, but he is still facing an uncertain timeline for his recovery. Whether he returns or not, the talent upgrade should help Eklund at even strength and the power play. His plus-minus still could be a problem depending on league settings, but Eklund could flirt with the 60-point plateau on a Sharks team that should be better offensively in the 2024-25 season.

Gabriel Vilardi, C/RW - Winnipeg Jets

Despite being limited to 47 appearances last season, Vilardi was very productive during his first year in Winnipeg, accounting for 22 goals, 14 assists and 117 shots on net. After averaging just 14:47 of ice time in parts of four seasons with the Kings, he logged 17:00 per match with the Jets while skating on the first line and seeing action on the top power-play combination. Vilardi led the team with nine power-play goals, and his 15 points on the man advantage was a new career high. He meshed well with Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, which bodes well for him going into the 2024-25 campaign. The 25-year-old Vilardi is an injury risk, but he has a 60-point upside if he can stay healthy.

Jake Sanderson, D, Ottawa Senators

Sanderson improved from four goals and 32 points over 77 appearances in 2022-23 to 10 goals and 38 points across 79 outings last campaign. He also upped his shots per game from 1.71 to 2.00, and his average ice time per contest increased from 21:55 to 23:13. Sanderson grabbed a spot on the top power-play unit and logged the most shorthanded ice time on the team last season. To enhance his fantasy upside further, he was a good source of shots (158) and blocks (139). The 22-year-old blueliner should continue his upward trend in 2024-25 while topping 40 points.