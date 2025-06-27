Logan Hensler News: Selected 23rd overall at draft

Hensler was the 23rd overall pick by Ottawa in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Hensler's draft stock slid this past season, but his game continued to evolve -- he was simply not ready for the jump to the NCAA, especially to a Wisconsin team that was a touch porous out of the gate. Hensler is a smooth skating, right shot defender who uses his high-level hockey sense to angle guys out, not take them out. His offense is fine -- there's some potential there. He's poised. He's strong. And if he can continue to develop, Hensler could become a steady transitional defender somewhere between Gustav Forsling and Damon Severson. Your fantasy format will dictate how valuable that is. On the ice, that's gold for a Cup contender.