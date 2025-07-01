Logan Mailloux News: No longer with Montreal

The Blues traded for Mailloux from the Canadiens on Tuesday in exchange for Zachary Bolduc.

Mailloux has one year remaining on his contract before he becomes a restricted free agent in 2026-27. The right-shot blueliner provided two goals and four points in just seven regular-season games with Montreal in 2024-25, and he'll look to earn a full-time role in the bottom four with St. Louis this coming season.