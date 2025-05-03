Logan O'Connor News: Earns shorthanded helper

O'Connor notched a shorthanded assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 7.

O'Connor made up for a quiet regular season with two goals and four helpers over seven playoff games. The 28-year-old forward did all of that from a bottom-six role without power-play time. O'Connor signed a six-year extension with the Avalanche prior to the start of 2024-25, so he's part of their long-term plans as a reliable defensive depth forward who can move up the lineup when necessary.