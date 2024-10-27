Logan O'Connor News: Nets first goal of campaign

O'Connor scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

The tally was O'Connor's first point of 2024-25. He's been pressed into a second-line role for much of the season due to a number of injuries to other forwards. O'Connor missed a large portion of 2023-24 after undergoing hip surgery and appears to still be getting his overall game back up to speed. He's added 11 shots on net, 23 hits, nine PIM and a minus-4 rating through nine appearances. Once the Avalanche get healthier, he'll likely be a regular on the third line.