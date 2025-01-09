Logan O'Connor News: One of each in win

O'Connor scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

O'Connor ended a 13-game goal drought with the opening tally after he was sprung on a pass from Josh Manson. The 28-year-old O'Connor also ended up with his second multi-point performance of the season after helping out on a Parker Kelly goal in the third period. For the season, O'Connor has five goals, seven helpers, 49 shots on net, 41 hits, 17 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 43 appearances. He remains in a third-line role and is unlikely to chip in significant offense.