Lucas Beckman News: First pick of Round 4

Beckman was the 97th overall pick by Ottawa in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Beckman served as the No. 1 goaltender this past season for QMJHL Baie-Comeau as a 17-year-old and played well in the process. He won 31 games while posting a 2.65 GAA and .914 save percentage. The No. 2 North American netminder according to NHL Central Scouting, Beckman reads plays extremely well and earns high marks for his competitiveness. He has average size at 6-foot-1 and rarely seems to give up a bad goal. Toss in the fact Beckman, with a late August birthday, is one of the draft's younger players and you have a very intriguing long-term addition to the Ottawa prospect pool.