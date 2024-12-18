Lukas Dostal News: Earns win over Jets

Dostal stopped 21 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

The Ducks were behind 2-1 after Mark Scheifele's goal early in the third period, but Frank Vatrano and Troy Terry scored in the final five minutes. Dostal came away with his second win over four starts in December, and he's allowed just 10 goals on 108 shots this month. Overall, he improved to 7-8-3 with a 2.65 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 18 appearances. Dostal and John Gibson have been alternating starts over the last six games -- if that trend continues, Gibson would play at home Friday versus the Avalanche, while Dostal would be lined up for a road start Sunday in Utah to begin a back-to-back.