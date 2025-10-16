Dostal gave up two goals to Seth Jarvis, and two more from Alexander Nikishin and Sebastian Aho got by the Ducks' goalie in the third period. The 25-year-old Dostal has allowed 10 goals over three games en route to a 1-2-0 record to begin the season. His playing time will be significant, but his performance so far leaves something to be desired. The Ducks begin a road trip in Chicago on Sunday, and the team hasn't named a starter yet, though Petr Mrazek is a former Blackhawk and may want a chance against his old teammates.