Lukas Reichel headshot

Lukas Reichel News: Scores in win Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Reichel scored a goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Reichel has struggled to produce points at a consistent rate this season, but he's done it in two of his last three outings, so he might be aiming to turn things around with the All-Star break right around the corner. That said, Reichel has notched just five points (two goals, three assists) across his last 20 games, so he's not expected to be a reliable fantasy option in most formats, especially considering his bottom-six role.

