Luke Glendening News: Puts up assist Wednesday

Glendening recorded an assist and five hits in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5.

Glendening managed two points, one shot on goal, 13 hits and five blocked shots over five playoff outings. The 36-year-old was limited to just seven points in 77 regular-season games, the third time in six years he's failed to log double-digit points. He's an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and it's unclear if he'll be back with the Lightning or if he'll continue his playing career at all moving forward.