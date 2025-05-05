Luke Hughes Injury: Undergoes shoulder surgery

The Devils announced Monday that Hughes recently underwent successful shoulder surgery and is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp this fall.

Hughes made 71 regular-season appearances this year and recorded seven goals and 37 assists while averaging 21:09 of ice time. However, he sustained an injury during the team's playoff opener and was unavailable for the remainder of the first round. He'll face a recovery process during the offseason but should be ready for the start of the 2025-26 campaign.