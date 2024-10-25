Luke Hughes News: Game-time decision Friday

Hughes could be a game-time decision Friday versus the Islanders, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Hughes played his first game of the season Thursday against the Red Wings after missing the first nine games of the season with a shoulder injury. The Devils may not want him to play back-to-back games this quickly and he could be a healthy scratch. The Devils play again Sunday at home versus Anaheim and barring any setbacks, look for Hughes to be in the lineup. Hughes picked up an assist in 15:11 of action Thursday.