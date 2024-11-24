Fantasy Hockey
Luke Hughes

Luke Hughes News: Power-play helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Hughes posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Hughes has two assists over his last four contests. The 21-year-old defenseman continues to be eclipsed by Dougie Hamilton, both at even strength and on the power play. Hughes has just three assists (two on the power play) with 17 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 14 appearances this season. Hughes has talent, but until he can carve out a larger role -- he's averaging just 18:53 per game -- his fantasy upside is capped.

Luke Hughes
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
