Luke Hughes News: Set to return Thursday

Hughes (shoulder) will play in Thursday's game against the Red Wings, Bill Spaulding of MSG Network reports.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday that Hughes would travel with the team to Detroit but wouldn't confirm whether the defenseman would return to action against the Red Wings. However, Hughes and Brett Pesce (lower leg) led the post-practice stretch Wednesday, and both players have been confirmed as available by Keefe. Hughes played in all 82 games for the Devils last year, racking up nine goals, 47 points and 55 blocked shots.