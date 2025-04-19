Luke Schenn News: Adds assist in Game 1

Schenn notched an assist, five hits, three blocked shots and 12 PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues in Game 1.

Schenn was limited to two assists over 15 regular-season contests after he was traded to the Jets. The 35-year-old defenseman isn't in the lineup to score -- he plays a physical game and will set the tone while seeing bottom-four minutes in the playoffs. Between Winnipeg and Nashville in the regular season, he put up seven points, 77 shots on net, 45 PIM, 104 blocked shots and 300 hits across 76 games.