Lynden Lakovic News: Picked 27th overall at entry draft

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Lakovic was the 27th overall pick by Washington in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Lakovic has a rip of a shot and great size, and he put up 27 goals and 31 assists in 47 games this past season in the WHL despite missing more than a month with a lower-body injury. His skating is powerful, and he gives teenage defenders fits. But questions persist. Some scouts see a soft, perimeter player who over-relies on his electric release and lets others do the dirty work on puck retrieval. Others question Lakovic's decision making after an off-ice violation and 17-game suspension as a WHL rookie. His skill set shouts top-six sniper, but so did Anthony Mantha's. Lakovic is a big forward, not a power forward. Time will tell if he can add enough edge to his game to truly compete in today's NHL.

Lynden Lakovic
Washington Capitals
