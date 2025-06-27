Lynden Lakovic News: Picked 27th overall at entry draft

Lakovic was the 27th overall pick by Washington in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Lakovic has a rip of a shot and great size, and he put up 27 goals and 31 assists in 47 games this past season in the WHL despite missing more than a month with a lower-body injury. His skating is powerful, and he gives teenage defenders fits. But questions persist. Some scouts see a soft, perimeter player who over-relies on his electric release and lets others do the dirty work on puck retrieval. Others question Lakovic's decision making after an off-ice violation and 17-game suspension as a WHL rookie. His skill set shouts top-six sniper, but so did Anthony Mantha's. Lakovic is a big forward, not a power forward. Time will tell if he can add enough edge to his game to truly compete in today's NHL.