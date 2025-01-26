Mackenzie Blackwood News: 33 saves in road win

Blackwood made 33 saves on the 37 shots he faced in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

Despite the fast-paced nature of the contest, the 28-year-old netminder helped keep Colorado in the driver's seat for the majority of the game. Blackwood's most recent two wins have come against the Rangers and Sunday's contest was his tenth win with Colorado. The netminder now holds a 16-13-5 record with a 2.62 GAA and a .916 save percentage. He currently has the third-highest amount of saves among goaltenders with 922 stops. Blackwood's play since debuting for the Avalanche on Dec. 14 has raised his value to a tier just below some of the league's best between the pipes. His next opportunity to guard the crease will be Tuesday against the Islanders.