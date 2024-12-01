Mackenzie Blackwood News: Completes weekend sweep

Blackwood stopped 36 of 38 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Blackwood snapped his three-game losing streak and helped the Sharks complete a home-and-home sweep of the Kraken with this strong outing. The 27-year-old has resumed alternating starts lately, and that means both Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek can be penciled in for decent shares of playing time. Blackwood is now 5-8-3 with a 3.06 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 16 outings (15 starts) this season. The Sharks' road trip has them heading east for a challenging week, with their next game against the Capitals on Tuesday.