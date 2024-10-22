Mackenzie Blackwood News: Decent in loss

Blackwood stopped 37 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Blackwood remains winless (0-2-2) through four appearances, but this was much better than when he allowed five goals on 18 shots versus the Jets last Friday. The 27-year-old netminder will continue to struggle to earn wins behind a poor Sharks team, and he can't be counted on to provide steady ratios. Head coach Ryan Warsofsky has rotated his goalies evenly so far, so it's likely Blackwood will watch Thursday's game versus the Kings from the bench before returning to the crease Saturday in Vegas.