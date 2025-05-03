Mackenzie Blackwood News: Falters in Game 7

Blackwood stopped 15 of 18 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 7.

The Avalanche went ahead 2-0 early in the third period, but Blackwood couldn't make the lead last. It wasn't all his fault -- two of the three goals he allowed came on Dallas power plays, including Wyatt Johnston's game-winner with 3:56 left in the contest. Blackwood wasn't at his best in a tough first-round matchup, going 3-4 with a 2.71 GAA and an .892 save percentage over seven games. The netminder signed a five-year extension with the Avalanche in December, so he'll be their main man between the pipes heading into 2025-26.