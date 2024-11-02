Mackenzie Blackwood News: Loses late Saturday

Blackwood stopped 24 of 27 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Pius Suter scored twice against Blackwood, with the latter of those two goals deciding the game with 26 seconds left in the third period. This was Blackwood's first loss in three starts, and he's now given up at least three goals in five of his eight outings this season. The 27-year-old netminder dropped to 2-4-2 with a 3.52 GAA and an .893 save percentage. He's twice started consecutive games, giving him some separation as the Sharks' No. 1 netminder over Vitek Vanecek. San Jose's next game is Tuesday at home versus the Blue Jackets.