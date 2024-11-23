Mackenzie Blackwood News: Loses to Sabres

Blackwood stopped 27 of 30 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Blackwood was decent, but he allowed two goals in the third period to squander a 2-1 lead. The 27-year-old netminder lost back-to-back starts in regulation for the first time since late October, which is a testament to just how good he's been for a last-place team. Overall, Blackwood is at a 4-7-3 record with a 3.07 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 14 appearances. The Sharks' homestand continues Monday versus the Kings.