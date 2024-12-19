Mackenzie Blackwood News: Sharp in win against former team

Blackwood stopped 32 of 34 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Blackwood's third start with the Avalanche came against the team that traded him away earlier in the month. The Sharks led 2-1 after two periods, but the Avalanche rallied to support their goalie, who had another strong showing between the pipes. Blackwood has allowed exactly two goals in each of his three starts with his new team, going 2-1-0. For the year, he's 8-10-3 with a 2.87 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 22 contests. It'll likely be Scott Wedgewood in goal for Friday's game versus the Ducks.