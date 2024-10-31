Mackenzie Blackwood News: Wins again Thursday

Blackwood stopped 28 of 30 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Blackwood picked up his second win in a row, getting help from Will Smith's first two NHL goals and another Alexander Wennberg tally. The Sharks have won three games in a row after losing their first nine contests. Blackwood has a 2-3-2 record with a 3.59 GAA and an .895 save percentage over seven appearances, and he has a slight edge over Vitek Vanecek for playing time. The Sharks' next game is Saturday at home versus the Canucks.