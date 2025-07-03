Mackenzie Entwistle News: Signs two-year deal

Entwistle signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Thursday.

Entwistle had five goals, 11 points, 47 PIM and 138 hits in 67 outings with Chicago in 2023-24, but he didn't play at the NHL level last season. He dealt with injury issues in 2024-25, resulting in him finishing the regular season with a goal, two points and 10 PIM in seven outings with AHL Charlotte. However, he was able to participate in an additional eight playoff games with Charlotte, recording two goals, three points and 20 PIM. Entwistle is projected to start the upcoming campaign in the minors, but he might get an opportunity to play in the NHL at some point during the season.