Yahoo DFS Hockey: Friday Plays and Strategy

There is a light Friday for the NHL. We have only two games on the docket. Your options for your DFS lineups are slim, but some are definitely better, or worse, than others. Here are the players to target, and to avoid, for your roster selection.

GOALIE

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. CHI ($35): Bobrovsky has had an uneven season, but he's been strong recently. Over his last 12 outings he has a 2.18 GAA and .932 save percentage. This matchup should be one of the easier ones for the Russian goalie. The Blackhawks are last in the NHL in goals per game, and 31st in shots on net per contest.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Alex Stalock, CHI at FLA ($24): The two worst offenses in the NHL - I haven't gotten to the Ducks yet – are both on the road Friday. Obviously, those matchups are shrewd to target. Stalock, though, has a .920 save percentage. Would you maybe consider him? If so, I would not. The Panthers have averaged a league-high 36.8 shots on net per contest, which is the most in the league. Stalock is going to be quite busy if he's in net Friday.

CENTER

Nazem Kadri, CGY vs. ANA ($17): Kadri's goal scoring has slowed down, but he has six assists over his last nine games. He's put 216 shots on net in 65 outings, and that kind of shooting should lead to goals. Speaking of shots, the Ducks have allowed a staggering 39.2 shots on net per game, and also have a league-high 4.03 GAA. Kadri might get back to lighting the lamp here.

CENTER TO AVOID

Trevor Zegras, ANA at CGY ($17): The goaltending in Calgary has been iffy. On the other hand, the defense has been stout. The Flames have allowed a mere 27.4 shots on net per contest, second fewest in the league. Given the matchups Friday, that's enough for me to recommend avoiding Zegras, the only notable Anaheim center.

WING

Eetu Luostarinen, FLA vs. CHI ($17): Luostarinen has been hot, tallying 12 points in his last 13 contests. Florida has recently been giving the Finn a shot on the top line, which has certainly benefitted him. Chicago is in the bottom eight in GAA and shots on net allowed per game, so Luostarinen should be primed to stay hot at home.

Jakob Pelletier, CGY vs. ANA ($12): The rookie Pettetier has only been in the NHL for 19 games, but the Flames eased him into the big time by placing him on the top line and giving him power-play minutes. He has seven points, but also has a 7.9 shooting percentage that is likely to improve. The Ducks have a 4.03 GAA, so there is no easier matchup you can find.

WINGS TO AVOID

Troy Terry, ANA at CGY ($17): You aren't going to avoid many, if any, Panthers or Flames, leaving the Ducks on the road as the clear team where you might avoid a player or two. Terry has taken a step down from last year, though he's still done what he can, and being on the road against a stingy defense is not ideal, to be sure.

Taylor Raddysh, CHI at FLA ($12): Chicago has the toughest matchup Friday, but also the worst roster. There aren't many guys to recommend avoiding, because you aren't thinking about, say, Mackenzie Entwistle to begin with. Raddysh does have 16 goals, and two in his last game, but that came after a 15-game goal drought. Also, as I noted, Bobrovsky has a .932 save percentage over his last 12 outings.

DEFENSE

Gustav Forsling, FLA vs. CHI ($15): Forsling doesn't get as much power-play time as a couple of his compatriots in Florida, but he is on the first pairing with Aaron Ekblad and has averaged 23:35 per game in ice time. He also has 33 points and 159 shots on net in 65 contests. The Blackhawks, for their part, have a 3.55 GAA and have allowed 33.9 shots on goal per game.

Noah Hanifin, CGY vs. ANA ($14): Hanifin has been a bit cold, but this is a bet on him being able to get right in this matchup, and thus also providing you with a nice value, as his salary has dipped a bit due to a few games without a point. The 26-year-old defenseman has 28 points even though he has a 2.9 shooting percentage, below his career 4.3 number. Anaheim is last in GAA and shots on net allowed per game, and also 30th in penalty-kill percentage.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Seth Jones, CHI at FLA ($19): Jones is the one notable Blackhawk left standing. Of course, that means he's who you would consider avoiding. Bobrovsky has a 2.18 GAA and .932 save percentage in his recent run of play, and on the season he has a 2.56 GAA and .921 save percentage at home.

Cam Fowler, ANA at CGY ($14): Fowler's 8.8 shooting percentage is a career high, and speaking of regression he doesn't have a goal in his last 10 games. The veteran also has tallied 13 of his 37 points with the extra man, and the Flames have an above-average penalty kill.

