Mackie Samoskevich News: Tallies first career goal

Samoskevich scored his first career goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Samoskevich picked a good time to light the lamp, scoring at 18:16 of the second period to tie the game at 3-3. The 21-year-old has done fairly well despite limited ice time -- he has two points, 12 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-6 rating through 10 appearances this season. Samoskevich will likely stick in the lineup through the NHL Global Series games against the Stars in Finland on Friday and Saturday, but he could lose his place in the lineup once Jonah Gadjovich (back) is ready to return.