Mackie Samoskevich News: Tallies in Monday's win
Samoskevich scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.
Samoskevich got on the scoresheet in just two of his 11 games in December, producing three points, 14 shots on net and 22 hits. The 22-year-old forward remains in a bottom-six role, and while he's seeing power-play time, it hasn't elevated his production in a noticeable way. The rookie has seven goals, five assists, 42 shots, 39 hits and a minus-2 rating over 33 appearances. His spot in the lineup is safe until Jonah Gadjovich (upper body) is cleared to play.
