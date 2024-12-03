Macklin Celebrini News: Lauded as NHL's First Star of Week

Celebrini picked up a power-play assist in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Capitals.

The assist pushed Celebrini's point streak to five games (four goals, four assists). He was named the NHL's First Star of the Week on Monday with four goals and three assists in his previous four games. Celebrini has 15 points, including eight goals, and 51 shots in just 16 outings in 2024-25, and it's sometimes easy to forget that he won't turn 19 until June. His flair with the puck has made Sharks' games must-watch hockey.