Macklin Celebrini News: Notches helper Saturday

Celebrini recorded an assist and six shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

Celebrini set up William Eklund's tally late in the second period. The 18-year-old Celebrini has been limited to two points over his last six games, though the Sharks have tried a variety of forward combinations in that span. He's now at 13 goals, 16 helpers, 109 shots on net and a minus-13 rating over 33 appearances this season. Regardless of his linemates, Celebrini should continue to see steady top-six usage.