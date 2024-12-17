Macklin Celebrini News: One of each Tuesday

Celebrini scored a power-play goal on six shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Celebrini is hot with three goals and four assists during his current four-game point streak. While the Sharks have lost three of those games, it's great to see the 18-year-old already displaying ample skill and confidence. He's up to 11 goals, 11 helpers, 75 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 22 appearances. He is tied for the rookie goals lead with Philadelphia's Matvei Michkov, who has played in seven additional contests.