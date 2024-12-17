Macklin Celebrini News: One of each Tuesday
Celebrini scored a power-play goal on six shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.
Celebrini is hot with three goals and four assists during his current four-game point streak. While the Sharks have lost three of those games, it's great to see the 18-year-old already displaying ample skill and confidence. He's up to 11 goals, 11 helpers, 75 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 22 appearances. He is tied for the rookie goals lead with Philadelphia's Matvei Michkov, who has played in seven additional contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now