Macklin Celebrini News: Sends assist in win

Celebrini notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Celebrini extended his point streak to four games (four goals, three assists) when he set up Cody Ceci's second-period tally. The helper put Celebrini at 14 points, 47 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 15 appearances. Despite missing 12 games due to an injury earlier in the season, he ranks third in points among rookies, trailing just Matvei Michkov (19) and Logan Stankoven (15). Celebrini is the real deal, and he's already made the Sharks a more exciting team in 2024-25 than they were for much of 2023-24.