Macklin Celebrini News: Trio of points in victory

Celebrini potted two goals, one on the power play, and added a helper in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Celebrini set up Tyler Toffoli's goal to open the scoring Thursday, and he found the back of the net twice in the middle frame to help the Sharks pick up a road win. Celebrini fired a team-high six shots on net, and he had one takeaway and a plus-1 rating in 17:18 of ice time. It was the 18-year-old's second three-point outing of the season, and he's up to six multi-point performances in his first NHL campaign. The 2024 first-overall pick is hovering around a point-per-game pace with 10 goals and nine assists through 20 appearances.