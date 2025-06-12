Magnus Hellberg News: Signs with Swedish club

Hellberg agreed to terms on a three-year contract with Djurgardens IF on Thursday.

Hellberg spent the 2024-25 campaign with AHL Texas, logging 41 regular-season games for the minor-league club in which he posted a 24-14-1 record, .904 save percentage and 2.69 GAA. Despite the solid numbers, Hellberg was on the NHL roster for just one game this past year as he was firmly cemented behind Casey DeSmith as the No. 3 netminder. Given the length of his deal, this move all but spells the end of Hellberg's NHL career, with the Swedish backstop set to eventually retire having played in 26 NHL games for the Predators, Rangers, Red Wings, Senators and Penguins.