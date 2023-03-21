NHL DFS Hockey: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 21

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Tuesday is stacked with NHL action. I'm talking 13 games on the slate. That's a lot of hockey, but also means a lot of options for your DFS lineups. With all that choice, it can help to have somebody suggesting players to target, and to avoid, for DFS purposes.

GOALIE

Craig Anderson, BUF vs. NAS ($27): I'm expecting Anderson to start, as I don't think the Sabres are going to give Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen back-to-back assignments, especially since he allowed seven goals in his last outing. Anderson has been better than his fellow Sabre anyway, as he has a .913 save percentage. Nashville, meanwhile, has fallen into the bottom five in goals per game, having averaged 2.75. The Predators also dealt away talent at the deadline.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. TOR ($34): Sorokin has a 2.37 GAA and .924 save percentage, but he has a tough matchup Tuesday. The Maple Leafs have averaged 3.42 goals per game, ninth in the NHL. The Leafs are also healthy right now, and they added talent at the deadline, as opposed to the Preds.

CENTER

Dylan Strome, WAS vs. CLM ($17): Strome has been on fire recently, tallying 15 points in his last 11 games. He's even gotten a shot on the top line next to Alex Ovechkin. The Ducks are the worst team defensively in the NHL, but the Blue Jackets are right there with them. They have a 3.86 GAA and have allowed 35.2 shots on net per contest.

CENTER TO AVOID

Vincent Trocheck, NYR vs. CAR ($22): Trocheck is getting to square off with his former team, but this matchup could be tricky. He has 19 goals, but it has taken 200 shots on net due to his 9.5 percent shooting. Good luck getting any pucks on goal against the Hurricanes, as they have allowed a league-low 25.8 shots on net per contest.

WING

Jake DeBrusk, BOS vs. OTT ($26): DeBrusk really enjoys playing on Boston's top line next to Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. It salvaged his season last year, and this year it has helped him tally 22 goals and 22 assists in 51 games. That includes six goals on 43 shots on net since returning from injury. The Senators are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, and Mads Sogaard will likely be in net. He has an .881 save percentage.

Alex Killorn, TAM at MON ($18): Killorn has a point in five of his last six games. He's also gotten a chance to play on the top power-play unit recently. Hopefully that continues to be the case, as the Canadiens have the 30th-ranked penalty kill.

WINGS TO AVOID

Brady Tkachuk, OTT at BOS ($27): As good as Tkachuk is, there is nothing tougher than being on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back and facing the Bruins. Boston is first in GAA and first on the penalty kill, and is the clear best defensive team in the NHL.

Mats Zuccarello, MIN at NJD ($23): Zuccarello has stayed productive without Kirill Kaprizov around, though if we're quibbling he only has two goals in his last 15 games. With 26 teams in action however, quibbles become at least yellow flags. Beyond that, the Devils have a 2.67 GAA and have only allowed 28.3 shots on net per contest. That's my primary concern for Zuccarello.

DEFENSE

Shea Theodore, VGK at VAN ($21): Theodore has 15 points over his last 17 games. On top of that, he has three power-play points in his last seven outings. That's enticing, as the Canucks have the league's worst penalty kill.

Justin Faulk, STL vs. DET ($18): Faulk has a point in two of his last three games, and nine over his last 14 contests. On the year, he's also put 176 shots on net in 69 outings as well. The Red Wings are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, and Magnus Hellberg is expected in net. He has a 2.96 GAA and .902 save percentage.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Jacob Trouba, NYR vs. CAR ($20): Trouba has provided a lot of value with his shooting. He's tallied 181 shots on net in 70 contests. Well, the Hurricanes have only allowed 25.8 shots on net per game. They also have a 2.57 GAA, second lowest in the NHL.

Thomas Chabot, OTT at BOS ($19): The Senators, as I noted, are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. I also mentioned the Bruins have the league's lowest GAA. However, I didn't point out just how much better the Bruins are at goal prevention than the rest of the NHL. Boston has a 2.13 GAA. The team in second is closer to the team in 12th than it is to the Bruins.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.