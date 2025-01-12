Marco Kasper News: Two more points Sunday

Kasper potted an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over Seattle.

Kasper scored the first of three goals that chased Philipp Grubauer from the contest early in the first period. Kasper has produced back-to-back multi-point efforts after being held off the scoresheet in 15 prior outings. The Austrian forward is currently skating alongside Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond, so Kasper could be a worthy pickup in all formats if he can maintain his top-line role. The 20-year-old Kasper is up to four goals and seven assists through 37 appearances in 2024-25.