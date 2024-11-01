Marco Rossi News: Generates assist in win

Rossi notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Rossi attempted a centering pass, but it deflected in off Kirill Kaprizov for the Wild's third goal. This was Rossi's third assist in the last four games. The 23-year-old center has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of 10 contests, earning three goals, six assists, 16 shots on net and a plus-5 rating. Ryan Hartman (upper body) returned to the lineup in a fourth-line role Friday, and as long as he stays there, Rossi's top-six job should be safe.