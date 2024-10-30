Marco Rossi News: Manages helper

Rossi logged an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

Rossi has gone three games without a goal, but he has two assists in that span. The 23-year-old continues to hold onto a top-six role, though he's seeing time on the second power-play unit. Rossi has been steady so far with eight points (all at even strength), 14 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over nine contests. His stable offense has helped the Wild to a 6-1-2 start, and that's with Ryan Hartman (upper body) missing the last five contests.