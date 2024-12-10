Marco Rossi News: Nets equalizer Tuesday

Rossi scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over Utah.

Rossi's 10th goal of the season was clutch, tying the game with 44 seconds left in the third period. He's been good lately with four goals, three assists and a plus-5 rating over his last six outings. Rossi is up to 24 points, 49 shots on net, 18 hits, 16 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 28 appearances. He should continue to be productive as long as he maintains top-line usage.