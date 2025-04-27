Marco Rossi News: Scores again Saturday

Rossi scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Rossi has three points over the last two games since officially being moved down to the fourth line. While that assignment doesn't bode well for his long-term production, it has been enough to spark his offense in the first round. He's added eight shots on net, four hits and a plus-2 rating over four contests versus Vegas in this series.